Robert C. Byrd High School students encourage younger kids to get involved in school spirit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd students were decked out in their leis and flower shirts to cheer on the Eagles.

It was also kids night at the stadium with games, face painting and food vendors in addition to the football game.

“The goal tonight was just to bring out the elementary and middle school age kids to get them involved in the community. Get them involved in school spirit and get them involved in Byrd sports,” student Channelle Ramos explained.

Ramos and some of her peers said it was important to introduce school spirit at a young age.

“I think it’s important to get them involved at a young age because eventually they are going to be here too. Maybe not with us but with their peers. It’s good to see the environment that they are eventually going to be in,” another student, Paris Barker added.

After the game, any child 12 and younger was invited to run around the football field.

