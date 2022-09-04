Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 3, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! Most of us saw partly to mostly cloudy skies today, but a few pop-up showers and storms were dappled around the area in the late afternoon and early evening. These clouds and showers are all ahead of a cold front well off to our west; that front won’t be actually crossing West Virginia until late Tuesday, but rain and storm activity will be steadily increasing each day before its arrival. Tonight, clouds will remain overhead; they’ll stick around throughout the day tomorrow as well. Some of our western counties may see some rain showers in the morning, but heading towards the afternoon, potential isolated storms could reach further east. The chance is lower than previously thought, but still does exist, particularly in the early evening. Storms die off in the overnight hours into Monday with maybe a few light sprinkles here or there. After sunrise, however, rain kicks up across the entire DMA with embedded storms as the day progresses. There will likely be a few breaks from the rain, but any breaks will be short-lived. Some of this rain could get heavy at times, so we’ll be watching carefully for any areas that get repeatedly hit with downpours. Rain and storms continue into Tuesday with the arrival of the front, which will be taking its sweet time to pass. For the remainder of the week, while storm chances do decrease, they will still be present in the afternoons and evenings thanks to some southwesterly airflow pumping warm, moist air into West Virginia.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; a stray shower possible. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Cloudy, with storm chances in the PM. High: 84

Labor Day: Scattered rain and storms. High: 79

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 78

