Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 4, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Well, unfortunately, we couldn’t manage to keep the showers out of our area today. None of them really developed into storms today, but that will not be the case tomorrow. All eyes are still on the cold front to our west slowly making its way east. That front will be over West Virginia by Tuesday evening, and activity will be strongest on Monday ahead of its arrival. Showers will continue overnight tonight, potentially heavy at times, and will become more steady and widespread by Monday morning. Storms will start to form within the showers likely by late morning and will continue to pop up around the region for the remainder of the day. Things get quiet overnight into Tuesday morning, but scattered showers (and potentially a thunderstorm or two) will return in the afternoon and early evening. There is a lot of discrepancy in our weather models on how much rain will fall on Tuesday; some say almost an inch, others barely more than a tenth of an inch. It’s something that will have to be monitored, especially with how much rain we’ll likely get tomorrow. After the front crosses Tuesday night, storm chances will decrease, but won’t totally disappear. Airflow coming in from the southwest will continue to pump moist Gulf air into the eastern US, making it possible for diurnal scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening. This is also likely on Thursday, albeit a little less; Friday will be our best chance this week to remain dry all day.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Rain and non-severe storms. High: 77

Tuesday: Scattered showers; potentially a few isolated storms. High: 78

Wednesday: A few afternoon showers and storms possible. High: 79

