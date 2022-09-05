First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice

5′s Ally Osborne interviews Gov. Jim Justice
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice joined the debut of First at 4.

He talked about the status of the state’s abortion laws, the Harmony Grove project, and what his plans are after his final term as governor (and how Babydog plays into them).

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4-5PM only on WDTV.

