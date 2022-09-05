First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National championship winning coach and Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher helped kick off the debut of First at 4.

He talked with 5 News about his Harrison County roots, his place among north central West Virginia’s great football success stories, his recent tense exchange with Nick Saban, and whether he’d consider coaching the Mountaineers one day.

