First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher

5′s Ally Osborne interviews Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National championship winning coach and Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher helped kick off the debut of First at 4.

He talked with 5 News about his Harrison County roots, his place among north central West Virginia’s great football success stories, his recent tense exchange with Nick Saban, and whether he’d consider coaching the Mountaineers one day.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4-5PM only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Coal miner killed in West Virginia coal mine incident
Trina Thorne
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
(Source: WDTV)
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
Jodin Beaudoin
Escaped prisoner captured in White Hall identified

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog on First at 4
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
First at 4 Forum: Gov. Jim Justice
Saints of the Holler
“Saints of the Holler” new album addresses opioid epidemic