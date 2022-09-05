First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee

5′s Ally Osborne interviews WVU President Gordon Gee
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest.

He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4-5PM only on WDTV.

