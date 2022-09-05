Harrison County Man competes in Warrior Games

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 warrior games just wrapped up in Orlando.

Its an annual Olympic style competition put on by the department of defense and it celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded soldiers.

Staff SGT. Matthew Hoalcraft is one of those soldiers.

“So many athletes are disabled from or injured or ill service members and veterans I mean they range from paraplegics and cancer all the way up to PTSD its a wide range so it was great to finally be a part of this because I got to see so much and it just absolutely blew my mind the abilities of these people”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

SSG Matthew Hoalcraft from Harrison County had the honor of competing for team army at this years warrior games.

It’s an accomplishment he’s been trying to achieve since 2019.

“The pandemic hit and they started canceling the games for multiple years in a row so this year I was able to attend the army trials virtually and made the team finally and this year we were finally able to have it”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

Hoalcraft was given the title of team captain , even though this was his first year competing.

“When it came down to our last team meeting when they announced it I was shocked but I was definitely honored to accept that challenge that they put out”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

Dedicating a year of his life to train and bring home a medal.

“I’ve been working on stuff all year long we found out we made the team in may and that’s when the real work got put in because the last few months its everyday ive been training after work and its definitely been a long road but I’ve put a lot of work in, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

Hoalcraft competed in 9 out of 12 games and walked away with 3 medals.

“Silver in shotput bronze in discuss and silver in wheelchair basketball”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

The games also helps veterans and active duty service members create bonds and lifelong friendships to continue support for one another.

“Granted we are all over the place but if you find these friendships you’re going to want to keep them because a lot of these guys are going to come back for the next warrior games so we want to keep as many of us intact and in contact with each other that way we are pushing each other we are training so that way when we come back in next time we are even better than we were”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

Team army was the branch that bought home the most medals with 131.

The games are annual and will continue to be held in Orlando and Staff SGT Matthew will be in attendance.

“This is what gives us something to look forward to every year and work hard for and just because some of us are injured or ill we are not down and out we are going to keep working hard”, SSG Matthew Hoalcraft, Veteran and Warrior Games Athlete.

