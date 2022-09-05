Phyllis “Jean” Craig, 94, of Walkersville, passed away on September 1, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Jean was born in Calvin, WV, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Baker and Pearl Flanagan Baker. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavaughn Queen; one daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Craig; and three siblings: Grace Bosley, Gertrude Curry, and Carl Baker.

On April 1, 1950, Phyllis married the love of her life, Wilford Vaughn Craig. Together they shared 54 wonderful years before Vaughn’s passing on December 23, 2004. They have now been reunited to share eternity.

Forever cherishing their memories of Jean are her two children: Dana Craig of Walkersville, and Sharon Spaur and husband, Dennis, of Walkersville; five grandchildren: Melinda Mealey and husband, Steve, of Walkersville, David Craig and fiancé, Sara Nohe, of Charleston, SC, Brian Craig and wife, Tera, of Walkersville, Shana Mick of Weston, and Danny Spaur of Jane Lew; six great-grandchildren: Lindsay Shae Wiant, Brantlee Vaughn Craig, Braxtyn Faith Craig, Brayson Christian Craig, Kinley Elaine Craig, and Olivia Sue Craig; and several nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly.

Jean graduated from Walkersville High School on May 23, 1946. She was a cook for over ten years at Walkersville High School. Jean’s love for cooking was passed to her family as she always made sure to make a delicious meal after a long day in the hayfield and on all holiday occasions. She made sure you never left her house hungry. Jean was a member of the Ireland CEOS and a member of the former Rebecca Lodge in Walkersville. She was also a member of Ireland United Methodist Church. Jean enjoyed playing Rummy and Go Fish with her grandkids. She was always on the go, going to church, community dinners, and socializing. Jean loved to talk on the phone for hours, especially with her grandchildren earning her the name “telephone, telegraph, tell-a-Granny.”

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Craig Family Cemetery in Walkersville.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Phyllis “Jean” Craig. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

