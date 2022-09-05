“Saints of the Holler” new album addresses opioid epidemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A group of West Virginian musicians have band together to create meaningful new songs.

5′s John Blashke spoke with one of it’s members about the music’s purpose.

“Devils Garden” is an E.P. taking listeners through the highs and lows of opioid addiction. The cover of the E.P. depicts a poppy field with the bands name “Saints of the Holler”.

Brian Cottrill wrote the songs to address the growing epidemic.

“If you live in West Virginia you have somebody -- family or friends that’s been impacted by this,” said Cottrill. “So that’s what some of the song lyrics are about, things that I’ve seen and heard from here in this part of West Virginia that went into making these songs.”

Cottrill says the E.P. has a bit of everything with a unique flair of Americana, rock, and country.

Cottrill says certain lyrics come from specific sayings and experiences of addicts he knows personally.

“[The song] ‘Better than Living this Way’ this also was inspired by people we saw -- people that we were close to,” said Cottrill. “That tragedy of what happened to them and them trying to pull out of addiction and that’s where those lyrics came from.”

The lead singer of the E.P. is Amy Honce of the popular West Virginia cover band ‘Top Shelf’.

It also features local artists Cottrill has worked with on past projects and his daughter Hannah.

The E.P. is about 15 minutes long and has four distinct tracks.

“It’s tragic, but you know some people don’t make it through and some people get to recover, and the album also celebrates the joy of recovery,” said Cottrill.

The E.P. is available for listening across major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

Keeping you connected in Bridgeport, John Blashke 5 news.

