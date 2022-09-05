Thelma (Dempsey) Sims, 85, of Cowen, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House, Lewisburg.

Born September 25, 1936 in Tioga, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Emma (Culvert) Dempsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Sims; and siblings: Martha Knapp, Darrous Dempsey, Cora Selman, Robert Dempsey, and Donzel Dempsey.

Thelma was a Christian and enjoyed attending church whenever possible. She enjoyed singing hymns and spending time with her friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Mary Ann (husband, Glen) Bragg, Brenda (husband, Rex) Ware and Helena Chaney; her son Robert Sims; sisters: Barbara Mathis, Mary Sims, and Helen Carpenter; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Services to celebrate Thelma’s life will be held 2pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cowen. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service time.

In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Peyton Hospice House, 1265 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com

Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Thelma’s family.

