Bridgeport structure fire sends one to the hospital

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a structure fire late Saturday evening that resulted in one person being transported for smoke inhalation.

According to Chief Phil Hart, the fire call came in at 11:12 p.m. It was for Maple Lake Road. The fire was in a two and a half story wood frame structure.

“The fire was reported to be in the kitchen and the homeowner was attempting to extinguish the fire,” said Hart.

The home, according to Hart, was occupied by four adults. Two of the adults, he said, were upstairs asleep when the fire started.

On the arrival of the fire department, heavy smoke was showing from the back of the home in question. Although asleep at the start of the fire, all four occupants had exited the structure at the arrival of emergency services, said Hart.

“Two of them were suffering from smoke inhalation; a male and a female,” said Hart. “First aid treatment was started immediately for the male patient by the Bridgeport Fire Department staff until Anmoore EMS arrived and took over patient care and transported the patient to UHC.”

The female patient refused transport by emergency services.

Hart said Bridgeport Fire personnel, along with other departments assisting through mutual aid, were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. It was determined to be the room of origin.

“A dehumidifier in the kitchen appears to be the cause,” said Hart.

After the fire was contained, fire staff spent roughly an hour on the scene doing ventilation. They also checked the room of origin to make sure the fire was contained successfully.

“The home will still be able to be occupied,” said Hart, who added that there was no audible sound or any working smoke detectors.

Along with Bridgeport and Anmoore, others that assisted include Clarksburg Fire Department, and the Nutter Fort and Shinnston Fire Departments. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.