First responders enter vote of no confidence against Morgantown leadership

Downtown Morgantown
Downtown Morgantown(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police and Fire Departments have entered a vote of no confidence against the city’s administration.

On Monday, a lawyer for the first responders released a statement saying they “do not support the city administration and want they public to know it.”

They accuse officials of not giving them the resources to keep the people of Morgantown safe.

Now, they are calling for a vote of no confidence against everyone from the city manager to the council.

While a vote of no confidence has no real consequences, it does send a message that fire and police crews do not support the city.

