Gas prices in NCWV continue to decrease as fall approaches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As fall approaches, gas prices throughout West Virginia continue to decrease, according to AAA.
The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.73, 7 cents less than last week’s average of $3.80. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.18.
Gas prices remain over 70 cents higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was $3.03.
Gas prices for mid-grade and premium fuels have also decreased compared to last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.06 to $3.99 and premium has fallen from $4.32 to $4.24.
The price for diesel fuel per gallon has also decreased in the last week from $5.11 to $5.08
AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:
- Harrison County: $3.75
- Marion County: $3.50
- Lewis County: $3.54
- Upshur County: $3.75
- Randolph County: $3.58
- Tucker County: $3.86
- Barbour County: $3.69
- Doddridge County: $4.00
- Taylor County: $3.54
- Gilmer County: $3.97
- Ritchie County: $4.00
- Webster County: $3.90
- Monongalia County: $3.66
- Hardy County: $4.00
- Preston County: $3.78
- Pocahontas County: $3.87
West Virginia’s gas prices remain lower than the national average. The national average for regular fuel, according to AAA, is $3.78, 4 cents higher than the state average of $3.78. For months, West Virginia’s average price per gallon of fuel was higher than the national average.
