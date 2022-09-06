Gas prices in NCWV continue to decrease as fall approaches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As fall approaches, gas prices throughout West Virginia continue to decrease, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.73, 7 cents less than last week’s average of $3.80. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.18.

Gas prices remain over 70 cents higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was $3.03.

Gas prices for mid-grade and premium fuels have also decreased compared to last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.06 to $3.99 and premium has fallen from $4.32 to $4.24.

The price for diesel fuel per gallon has also decreased in the last week from $5.11 to $5.08

AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

Harrison County: $3.75

Marion County: $3.50

Lewis County: $3.54

Upshur County: $3.75

Randolph County: $3.58

Tucker County: $3.86

Barbour County: $3.69

Doddridge County: $4.00

Taylor County: $3.54

Gilmer County: $3.97

Ritchie County: $4.00

Webster County: $3.90

Monongalia County: $3.66

Hardy County: $4.00

Preston County: $3.78

Pocahontas County: $3.87

West Virginia’s gas prices remain lower than the national average. The national average for regular fuel, according to AAA, is $3.78, 4 cents higher than the state average of $3.78. For months, West Virginia’s average price per gallon of fuel was higher than the national average.

