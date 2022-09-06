Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a rainy Labor Day and foggy morning, the low-pressure system and front that produced the rain are moving east of West Virginia, but leftover moisture will mean lingering rain chances. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, will also pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, although the rain will not be as widespread compared to yesterday. Those showers will likely leave after 8 PM. By the time they do, most areas may only see a couple-tenths of an inch at worst, but mostly trace amounts. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Tonight, skies will be cloudy and rain chances will be low, but widespread fog will form, which may affect your commute. Besides that, winds will be light and temperatures will drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers occur, mostly in the mountains. These showers won’t produce much, maybe only a couple-tenths of an inch at most. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, below-average for early-September. After tomorrow, conditions should improve for the latter half of the week. In fact, Friday should end the workweek on a nice note, with highs in the low-80s and mostly clear, sunny skies. Then over the weekend, a low-pressure system lifts moisture from the south into our region, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. These scattered showers and thunderstorms last into early next week. So expect plenty of rain chances this weekend. In short, today and tomorrow will bring afternoon showers to WV, and the latter half of this week will be sunny.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. They are not likely to produce much rain, about a couple-tenths of an inch at worst, but mostly trace amounts. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s. Overall, today will be cloudy, with a chance of rain. High: 78.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy, with only a few isolated showers at worst. Fog will also form in our region, which will lower visibility and affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-60s, warmer than average for this time of year. Overall, tonight will be warm and foggy. Low: 66.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two during the afternoon and evening hours. Most of the precipitation will be in the mountains. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, usually seen in late-September. Overall, tomorrow will be cloudy and seasonably mild. High: 78.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with only a slight chance of a shower and little, if any, rain expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, below-average for early-September. Overall, Thursday will be mild and quiet. High: 80.

