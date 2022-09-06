Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022
I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. Be prepared for more dense for tomorrow morning and on Thursday morning. But Friday and Saturday are looking great!!
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Foggy: Low: 65
Wednesday: Foggy then isolated showers: High 77
Thursday: Foggy then partly cloudy: High 80
Friday: Mostly sunny: High 84
