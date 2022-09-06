Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. Be prepared for more dense for tomorrow morning and on Thursday morning. But Friday and Saturday are looking great!!

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Foggy: Low: 65

Wednesday: Foggy then isolated showers: High 77

Thursday: Foggy then partly cloudy: High 80

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.