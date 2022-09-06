Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022

I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. Be prepared for more dense for tomorrow morning and on Thursday morning. But Friday and Saturday are looking great!!

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Foggy: Low: 65

Wednesday: Foggy then isolated showers: High 77

Thursday: Foggy then partly cloudy: High 80

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher on First at 4
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
A viewer shares video of flooding in Fairmont.
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Expected highs for today, September 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 6, 2022
Floods alerts for our region as of September 5, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 5, 2022
rain tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | September 4, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | September 3, 2022