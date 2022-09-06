Law enforcement warns parents of increase in “sextortion” cases

Law enforcement warns parents of increase in “sextortion” cases
Law enforcement warns parents of increase in “sextortion” cases(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - It is reported that there is a rise in “sextortion” cases according to law enforcement.

Law officials say that “sextortion” is a scam that threatens to publish sexually graphic material of someone in exchange for a ransom.

Usually, the ransom is money or sexual favors.

And this crime can happen between an adult to a minor, between teenagers or between adults.

Washington county sheriff’s department trafficking task force sergeant, Kelly McGilton says these crimes usually start through social media and even from online gaming.

The predator is using another identity or editing their appearance or voice in some cases.

“A lot of times, what these predators will do is they will use pre-recorded videos of other people that they’re posing to be. So, the victim thinks that the predator is a 16-year old boy that possibly goes to a neighboring school when in fact it’s a 67-year old man,” says McGilton.

Law enforcement recommends setting parental controls on devices for children.

And if you are caught in this situation, change the passwords to your social media accounts, report the individual to the social media platforms and report this to law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong
Marion County Schools hear a presentation on school safety.
Marion County Schools continue to bulk up security measures
W.Va. abortion special session to briefly reconvene
W.Va. abortion special session to briefly reconvene
Ritchie Co. Schools gets involved in the teaching pilot program
Ritchie Co. Schools gets involved in the teaching pilot program