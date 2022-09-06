Man accused of causing pregnant woman to crash vehicle

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he caused a pregnant woman to crash her vehicle in Buckhannon.

Police responded to an accident in the area of Stony Run Rd. on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, officers said a vehicle was in the ditch where a woman who was 24 weeks pregnant was “still in the driver seat complaining of chest pain.”

A witness of the accident reportedly told troopers “the vehicle was pulled into the ditch on purpose by the intoxicated passenger.”

The passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Logan Shannon, was located outside of the vehicle and appeared “to be unconcerned” that the woman was potentially injured and under the influence of alcohol, officers said.

Court documents say Shannon “did not fully admit” to a claim that he was “pulling the steering wheel,” but did admit to being in an argument with the woman.

The woman later told officers Shannon became frustrated that she “would not turn around” and “yanked on the steering wheel, pulling the vehicle into the right hand ditch of the road,” the report says.

After being taken to the West Virginia State Police Buckhannon Detachment, Shannon allegedly told officers she pulled on the steering wheel because the woman did not want to turn the car around.

The report says the woman was transported to the hospital for her reported chest pain.

Shannon has been charged with unlawful assault. He is currently out on bond.

