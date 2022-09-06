Marshall Tucker Band brings 50th anniversary tour to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marshall Tucker Band will bring its 50th Anniversary Tour to downtown Clarksburg next month.

The band will make its way to the Robinson Grand on Thursday, Oct. 20.

The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) is one group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who have been “Searchin’ for a Rainbow” and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades.

“I’ve been in tune with how music can make you feel, right from when I was first in the crib,” said lead vocalist and bandleader Doug Gray, who’s been fronting MTB since the very beginning. “I was born with that. And I realized it early on, back when I was a little kid and my mom and dad encouraged me to get up there and sing whatever song came on the jukebox. It got to the point where people were listening to me more than what was on the jukebox! There’s a certain gift I found I could share, whether I was in front of five people or 20,000 people. I was blessed with that ability, and I’m thankful I can share with others.”

The Marshall Tucker Band came together in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to the original rehearsal space. They’ve been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since.

“Simply put, The Marshall Tucker band is southern rock at its finest,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “And to have them stop at the Robinson Grand as a part of their 50th Anniversary tour…wow, what a privilege!”

Doug Gray sees no end to the road that lies ahead for The Marshall Tucker Band, whose legacy is being carried forward by the man himself and his current bandmates, B.B. Borden, Ryan Ware, Marcus James Henderson, Chris Hicks, and Rick Willis.

“You know, I think it was Toy Caldwell’s dad who said, ‘There’s more to gray hair than old bones,’ and we still have a lot of stories yet to tell,” Gray said. “People ask me all the time what I’m gonna do when I turn 80, and I always say, ‘The same thing that we’re continuing to do now.’ We’re road warriors, there’s no doubt about that…and I don’t intend to slow down.”

Tickets for The Marshall Tucker Band start and $49 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticket office at 855-773-6293.

