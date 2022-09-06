MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest

GENERIC SHERIFF CAR
GENERIC SHERIFF CAR(VERONICA OGBE)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker saw human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the remains off the Mont Chateau Trail. Deputies responded to the area and confirmed human remains in the area.

Deputies said the body was recovered from the area and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification.

No additional information has been released at this time, according to the MCSO.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher on First at 4
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
Coal miner killed in West Virginia coal mine incident
Maggie Jacobsen, 3, is expected to be OK after she swallowed a button battery that came from...
Cracker Barrel honey helps girl, 3, who swallowed battery
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington
West Virginia Korean War soldier laid to rest in Arlington

Latest News

West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
WVa House speaker plans resumption to abortion bill session
A viewer shares video of flooding in Fairmont.
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
WVU President Gordon Gee on First at 4
First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee