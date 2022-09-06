Member of state pandemic leadership team stepping down

Dr. Ayne Amjad
Dr. Ayne Amjad(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Commissioner of the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health, Dr. Ayne Amjad, is stepping down as a state employee, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

During a virtual press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Justice said Amjad will now serve on a contract basis as his senior advisor to the State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau of Public Health, effective October 1.

Dr. Amjad said Tuesday she is stepping down to return to her clinical practice.

“It’s been probably the highlight of my career and my life to actually serve with you and then our entire team here on the pandemic leadership team as well as DHHR. The reason I am stepping back is just to return to my clinical practice. I do miss seeing my patients,” said Dr. Amjad.

“Dr. Amjad came and really stepped up at a time when we really needed somebody,” said Gov. Justice. “Her degrees are unbelievable. She is so smart, it’s just off the chart and so kind and good at what she does. We’ve got to thank her for incredible service.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Local parent brings awareness to school dress code policies
Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher on First at 4
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
A viewer shares video of flooding in Fairmont.
Heavy rain leads to flooding in NCWV
Coal miner killed in West Virginia coal mine incident

Latest News

MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
House Call: Men’s Cancer Screening Pt. 2
Woman charged after meth found inches from a child
WV Italian Heritage Festival returns after two year hiatus