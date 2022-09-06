Ritchie Co. Schools gets involved in the teaching pilot program

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some Mid-Ohio Valley districts are getting involved with the W.Va. Department of Education’s teaching pilot program to find more teachers.

Ritchie County Schools superintendent Jim Brown says that the school district has seen a decline in teachers in the county.

The pilot program is designed to provide high school seniors the chance to get their foot in the door about how to become a teacher.

Brown says that he hopes that this program can help provide a strategy to get more students interested in the profession.

“So, for us to be one of 31 counties that signed up to be part of this pilot was really not a difficult decision. We know that we’re still in the infancy stage, not really sure what all the details will be and what we’re going to be responsible for. But we felt it was definitely a situation that we want to make available to our graduates,” says Brown.

This program will also work with West Virginia University at Parkersburg to recruit teachers.

