Teddy Bee’s Bakery holds fundraiser with United Way

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -Teddy Bee’s Bakery in Clarksburg’s sandwich and sweet sales are serving a purpose.

On September 27th, a percentage of their proceeds will benefit the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties.

This is one of several locally-owned restaurants that’ll be participating in United Way’s “Dine for a Cause” fundraiser series.

Bakery owner, Crystal Rowe, said she decided to work with United Way to help give back.

“You’re pretty much benefitting your entire community. The United Way helps so many different organizations out,” said Rowe. “And our community, that’s a part of who we are so we need to help each other out.”

Rowe says she enjoys partnering up with United Way.

The purchase of a meal at the bakery can help people in need.

“When customers come in, they will purchase a full meal. Its $7.50 plus tax for a panini sandwich of their choice, a choice of chips, and a pickle,” Rowe said. “They can also purchase a beverage, and a certain percentage will go to the United Way.”

United Way holds these “Dine for a Cause” fundraisers all across Harrison and Doddridge counties.

The proceeds will go toward their 21 non-profit organizations.

“United Way helps several different communities in our area, and they are just a very good organization,” she said.

