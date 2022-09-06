W.Va. abortion special session to briefly reconvene

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It will likely take just a matter of minutes for the West Virginia House of Delegates to complete its agenda when it resumes an otherwise stalled special session on tax and abortion law reform.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Tuesday his chamber will reconvene to appoint negotiators to hammer out a compromise on an update to the state’s abortion law.

However, once appointed, those delegates will have no one to meet with as Senate leadership maintains that it has no plan to reconvene next week.

The disagreement dates back to July when state lawmakers failed to agree on tax reform and updates to the state’s abortion law.

The House and Senate disagree on criminal penalties for doctors who perform an abortion and to what extent abortion should be allowed in cases of rape and incest.

WSAZ sat down with Hanshaw and asked why resuming the special session is necessary next Monday. He replied that House must appoint its negotiators, also known as conferees, to negotiate an eventual compromise with the Senate.

Hanshaw estimates doing so will take a matter minutes.

With lawmakers already set to attend meetings in Charleston, the Speaker explained next week is a chance to take action without costing taxpayers additional money. It is the first such chance lawmakers have had since July and the last until December.

“While these issues are really, really important to many of the voters and to me personally, and to most of the members of the Legislature, what’s just as important is that we get them correct,” Hanshaw said. “These are issues that fundamentally impact everyday West Virginians. They’re things that impact their individual rights and liberties.”

Senate President Craig Blair declined WSAZ’s request for an interview.

When asked if the Senate should reconvene like the House, Speaker Hanshaw said he would leave that decision to Blair.

Hanshaw said he hopes a compromise can be reached on both items before November’s election.

The special session has already cost taxpayers more than $100,000, according to estimates.

