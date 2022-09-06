WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs.

When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition.

With campus back in full swing for the fall semester, many jobs have become available.

“We would like to get these positions filled. I know a lot of students struggle with not knowing if they have federal work study or not. They can reach out to the mountaineer hub to inquire about their eligibility. Our goal is to get our federal funds utilized,” said Assistant Director of WVU Career Services Erica LaRue.

During the COVID pandemic, student employment declined. Since students were not on campus, many jobs became remote or eliminated.

With things back to normal, many jobs have become available once again. Now, WVU will look to fill roughly 560 job and help students build their resume and future.

“After students apply if they get the position. They will be interviewed whether it be in person or over the phone. The position will give you the experience for your resume and develop those skills outside of college.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.