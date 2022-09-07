91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council.

Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of the Morgantown police officers and fire fighters’ unions. Toriseva Law is representing 91 first responders from both unions.

The lawsuits allege decisions made by the council have negatively impacted these departments ability to do their jobs. Some of those changes include loss of wages, less time off, and lack of compensation for overtime and other benefit issues.

Both departments reportedly are understaffed as well.

Morgantown Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble says she’s been working to get some of these policies reversed.

Trumble says she’d like to see a pay rate increase for these first responders to make pay more competitive to other departments in the area.

“So I have been trying to focus my efforts on making the officers we have happy and retaining them as opposed to recruiting, not that that’s not important, but we need to retain the ones that we have,” said Trumble.

Trumble says the city has been receiving help from other departments like state troopers to make up for staffing shortcomings.

Tuesday night citizens attending the Morgantown city council meeting, again told the council they haven’t been doing enough for first responders.

Trumble says pressure from the public and first responders is helping speed up the process.

“It lights a fire, if you will, to make sure that these changes are happening and happening quickly,” said Trumble.

The suits were filed in both civil and circuit courts naming the city and its manager A. Kim Haws as defendants.

