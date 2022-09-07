Arrington Sparks shines as Philip Barbour defeats Fairmont Senior 4-1

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philip Barbour Lady Colts took on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears in girl’s soccer in a defensive showdown in the early runnings.

With 12:20 left in the first half, Braylyn Sparks scored on an assist from her sister Arrington Sparks, making the score 1-0.

Following the assist, Arrington Sparks continued to slice through the near side of the field, breaking past two defenders before finding a cross for Turkey Grassi, making the contest 2-0 heading into halftime.

Fairmont Senior would get on the board in the second half, but Philip Barbour would go on to win 4-1.

In boys soccer, the Polar Bears defeated the Colts 16-0 behind three Fairmont Senior hat tricks.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.