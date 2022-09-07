Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term.

Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases.

The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington.

Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large for five days before being apprehended in South Carolina on Nov. 14.

The following are other notable indictments returned by the grand jury:

Nathan W. Balf, of Monessen, PA 1 Count: Malicious Assault

Jimmy J. Blake, II, of Gypsy, WV 1 Count: Strangulation 1 Count: Domestic Battery 1 Count: Domestic Assault

Robert A. Brockington, of Clarksburg, WV 3 Counts: Malicious Assault

Matthew I. Burton, of Clarksburg, WV 1 Count: Delivery of Controlled Substance to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen Years 1 Count: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Roger L. Cain, II, of Gypsy, WV 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust

Amanda J. Finch, of Meadowbrook, WV 2 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury 1 Count: Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer

John J. Grega, V, of Clarksburg, WV 1 Count: Strangulation 1 Count: Second Offense Domestic Battery

Paul D. Hardman, of Lost Creek, WV 1 Count: Attempted First Degree Arson

Charles E. Hawkins, Jr., of Stonewood, WV 1 Count: First Degree Arson

Shaun L. Hickman, of Shinnston, WV 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others

Brandon S. Hunt, of Enterprise, WV 1 Count: First Degree Arson

Jacob D. Hutson, of Clarksburg, WV 1 Count: Malicious Assault 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault

Robert L. Littles, III, of Clarksburg, WV 1 Count: Malicious Assault 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault

Dale E. Lowther, Jr., of Salem, WV 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage 1 Count: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Howard M. Lynch, of Wallace, WV 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Jennifer A. Lynch, of Wallace, WV 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Benjamin M. Mancini, II, of Stonewood, WV 1 Count: Burglary 1 Count: Grand Larceny

Morgan P. McNeil, of Fairmont, WV 1 Count: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury

Dekota W. Murphy, of Clarksburg, WV 1 Count: Malicious Assault 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault

Thomas D. Wright, of Mannington, WV 2 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury



An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

