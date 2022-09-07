Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term.
Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases.
The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington.
Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large for five days before being apprehended in South Carolina on Nov. 14.
The following are other notable indictments returned by the grand jury:
- Nathan W. Balf, of Monessen, PA
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- Jimmy J. Blake, II, of Gypsy, WV
- 1 Count: Strangulation
- 1 Count: Domestic Battery
- 1 Count: Domestic Assault
- Robert A. Brockington, of Clarksburg, WV
- 3 Counts: Malicious Assault
- Matthew I. Burton, of Clarksburg, WV
- 1 Count: Delivery of Controlled Substance to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen Years
- 1 Count: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Roger L. Cain, II, of Gypsy, WV
- 1 Count: First Degree Sexual Abuse
- 1 Count: Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust
- Amanda J. Finch, of Meadowbrook, WV
- 2 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- 1 Count: Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer
- John J. Grega, V, of Clarksburg, WV
- 1 Count: Strangulation
- 1 Count: Second Offense Domestic Battery
- Paul D. Hardman, of Lost Creek, WV
- 1 Count: Attempted First Degree Arson
- Charles E. Hawkins, Jr., of Stonewood, WV
- 1 Count: First Degree Arson
- Shaun L. Hickman, of Shinnston, WV
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others
- Brandon S. Hunt, of Enterprise, WV
- 1 Count: First Degree Arson
- Jacob D. Hutson, of Clarksburg, WV
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault
- Robert L. Littles, III, of Clarksburg, WV
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault
- Dale E. Lowther, Jr., of Salem, WV
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference for the Safety of Others
- 1 Count: Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Causing Property Damage
- 1 Count: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
- Howard M. Lynch, of Wallace, WV
- 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Jennifer A. Lynch, of Wallace, WV
- 3 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Benjamin M. Mancini, II, of Stonewood, WV
- 1 Count: Burglary
- 1 Count: Grand Larceny
- Morgan P. McNeil, of Fairmont, WV
- 1 Count: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Dekota W. Murphy, of Clarksburg, WV
- 1 Count: Malicious Assault
- 1 Count: Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault
- Thomas D. Wright, of Mannington, WV
- 2 Counts: Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
