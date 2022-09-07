DUI Simulator set to visit Webster County High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The DUI Simulator Program will soon be visiting Webster County High School.

The DUI Simulator Program provides students with the opportunity to experience various driving conditions, scenarios and hazards while safely operating a simulation system with enhanced graphics that can even depict wildlife.

Officials said the driver’s seat moves in reaction to the driving course as the program mimics the difficulties drivers will encounter at various blood alcohol content levels.

The program also includes a classroom lecture and collects relevant statistical information to aid in prevention activities.

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton says the simulator is in great demand.

“The DUI Simulator is in great demand, and since 2010, the WVABCA has attended over 700 events and 65,791 people, mostly students, have driven the Simulator,” Wooton said. “By engaging our youth in this interactive manner, we are better able to provide valuable tools to combat underage drinking and distractive driving.”

The DUI Simulator will visit Webster County High School on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.