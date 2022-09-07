Harold Drew Tate, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on June 4, 1947, a son of the late Harold V. Tate and Olive “Cookie” (Fansler) Tate.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Caroline (Wilson) Tate, whom he married on December 27, 1969.

Also surviving are two children, Christy Tate and Bradley Tate, both of Bridgeport, his step-grandchildren, Adislynn Kellar and Wesley Perry, and their mother Amber Kellar; two sisters, Karen Tate and Shari Tate; and a brother, David Tate, all of Clarksburg; and several cousins.

Drew was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School, Class of 1965, and graduated from Marshall University in 1969 with a BS degree in Psychology. He was the former owner of the Pipe Rack in Clarksburg. He had also worked for the Department of Human Resources; Weston State Hospital, and Salem Industrial Home for Youth.

He was a member of the Bridgeport Lions Club, where he had served as President and Secretary, and received the Leonard Jarrett and Melvin Jones Fellow awards. He was also a former Jaycee member.

He was a member of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church, where he loved singing in the choir. An avid Ham Radio operator, his call sign was N8FXH. He also enjoyed old movies and Ruckus his dog.

The family would like to thank the nurses at the Fresenius Dialysis Center, along with the nurses and doctors at UHC for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made to the Bridgeport Lions Club, P.O. Box 162, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

Condolences to the Tate Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Dr. Dale C. Waters presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

