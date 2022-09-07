Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, leftover moisture from a low-pressure system resulted in scattered showers during the afternoon. This afternoon will continue that pattern, with partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Scattered showers, and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, will take place in the mountainous areas during that time, and it’s not until after 8 PM that the showers die out. By that time, barring a thunderstorm, most areas won’t see more than a couple-tenths of an inch at worst. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overnight, our region should be dry, but widespread fog does form in our region, which could affect your commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers in the mountains. Not much rain is expected from those showers. So a few areas may see rain, but other areas will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-70s, slightly below-average for early-September. Then on Friday into Saturday morning, a high-pressure system will keep skies mostly clear and sunny, allowing temperatures to reach the low-80s on Friday. So we end the workweek on a nice note. Then on Sunday into early next week, southerly flow, combined with a low-pressure system from the south, will lift moisture into WV in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. So you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads next week. In short, today and tomorrow may bring a slight chance of rain, Friday will be sunny, and rain showers and thunderstorms will return next week.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and scattered showers will push in throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. Most of the rain will be in the mountains, but a few showers will push through the lowlands. Barring a thunderstorm, most areas will not see much, only a couple-tenths of an inch of rain. Besides that, winds will come from the north-northwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Overall, today will be mild, with a chance of rain. High: 76.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some patchy fog and no chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Overall, tonight will be mild and gray. Low: 63.

Thursday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with a few showers in the mountains. In the lowlands, rain chances will be much lower. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-80s in some areas, which is around average for early-September. High: 81.

Friday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, around average for this time of year. Overall, Friday will end the workweek on a high note. High: 85.

