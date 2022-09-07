Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022
I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. We have some great weather coming up for you starting tomorrow. But that won’t last forever. By the end of the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be back.
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Foggy: Low: 62
Thursday: Foggy then sun: High 81
Friday: Mostly sunny: High 86
Saturday: Cloudy: High 83
