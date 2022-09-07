Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022

I know you’re ready for some beautiful weather!!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau Weather
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. We have some great weather coming up for you starting tomorrow. But that won’t last forever. By the end of the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be back.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Foggy: Low: 62

Thursday: Foggy then sun: High 81

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 86

Saturday: Cloudy: High 83

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Expected highs for today, September 7, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 7, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022
Expected highs for today, September 6, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 6, 2022
Floods alerts for our region as of September 5, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 5, 2022