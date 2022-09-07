Kevin’s Evening Forecast | September 6th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! Just a quick note tonight. We have some great weather coming up for you starting tomorrow. But that won’t last forever. By the end of the weekend, showers and thunderstorms will be back.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Foggy: Low: 62

Thursday: Foggy then sun: High 81

Friday: Mostly sunny: High 86

Saturday: Cloudy: High 83

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.