Lanes closed on Rt. 50 in Ritchie Co. for accident cleanup

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Route 50 in Richie County is down to one lane in both directions as crews continue work to clean up a Tuesday afternoon accident involving a drilling rig.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Cunningham, according to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials with the Ritchie County 911 Center said the left lanes in both directions remained closed overnight and is expected to reopen by noon on Wednesday.

There were no injuries in the accident, officials said.

