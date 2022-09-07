Lanes closed on Rt. 50 in Ritchie Co. for accident cleanup

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Route 50 in Richie County is down to one lane in both directions as crews continue work to clean up a Tuesday afternoon accident involving a drilling rig.

The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Cunningham, according to the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials with the Ritchie County 911 Center said the left lanes in both directions remained closed overnight and is expected to reopen by noon on Wednesday.

There were no injuries in the accident, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Noah Loring
Philippi Police alert of missing person potentially in danger
PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong
Marion County Schools hear a presentation on school safety.
Marion County Schools continue to bulk up security measures