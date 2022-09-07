Lenora Mae Sinclair age 73 of Sissonville, WV left this world on Sunday September 4, 2022, to enter her Heavenly Home. Lenora was the daughter of Walter (Sr) and Freda Sinclair of Good Hope. She is survived by one brother, Walt Sinclair and his wife Lou of Buckhannon, as well as one sister, Gladys Sinclair Greynolds of Summit Park. Also surviving are her four dear granddaughters who were her world, Nicole Greaver and husband John Anthony of Nutter Fort, Amber Haddix of Pine Grove, Ashley Haddix and fiancé Matt Toothman of Clarksburg, and Courtney Gordon and fiancé Austin Kessell of Jane Lew. Lenora will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren Ayden and Adalynn Minks, Xavier and Alex Mellinger, Jayden, Evalynn, and Skyla Haddix, as well as an “adopted” great granddaughter Gwen Dean. She is also survived by two very special great nieces Heather Hobson and husband Andy of Ohio, and Michelle Allen and her sons Isaac and Ian, two special cousins Kathleen Garvin and Diane McDaniel, a special sister-in-law Valerie Corley and husband Steve, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lenora was preceded in death by her only daughter, Christine Dawn Ellison of Clarksburg, her brothers Donnie and Kenny, one sister Phyllis and her husband Dick, and one brother-in-law James “Red” Greynolds. Lenora retired as an operator from AT&T with over 35 years of service. She was a member of the first graduating class from South Harrison High School in 1967. Lenora left Good Hope for her new home in Sissonville, WV where she made a great impact on her neighbors. On a recent trip to move her belongings back to Clarksburg, they all shared many stories of what a great neighbor and friend she was. They all agreed that she was a true Woman of God. Lenora never knew a stranger and showed tremendous love and compassion for everyone she came into contact with. Lenora loved her crocheting and was well known for making many items for her friends and family. She was an avid puzzle worker and enjoyed spending hours working them with her sister, Gladys, and her granddaughters. One of her favorite things to do was enjoy a family game night with all of the granddaughters, nieces and nephews, great grandkids, and her sister Gladys. Everyone played cards and had lots of laughs. Lenora’s granddaughters and great grandchildren will fondly remember her Holiday feasts that she lovingly prepared for them every Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Lenora’s faith was unlike any other. She lived her life daily with two purposes, to serve her Lord and to love her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Until we see you again, we love you Darling. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where services will be held at 1:00 pm with her nephew, Brian “Hoss” Sinclair officiating. Interment will be in the Good Home Masonic Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.