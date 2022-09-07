Man sentenced for equipment theft from WVa coal mine

Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine.

Danny Griffy, 57, of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

Griffy helped in the theft of specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage, prosecutors said. The mine was located in Boone and Lincoln counties.

Some of the equipment included pumps needed to treat water before it could be safely discharged into surrounding streams. Griffy also admitted to selling pieces of stolen equipment, according to court records.

