Marion County Schools continue to bulk up security measures

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Marion County Board of Education was working with Marion County Sheriff Jim Riffle, Homeland Security Director Chris McIntyre, and Rank One Computing to build up safety within Marion County Schools.

Riffle and McIntyre shared what they had been working on to create another safety barrier.

Riffle explained the sheriff’s department was inspecting each school to see what changes needed to be made.

“We’re just trying to identify problems that may exist and try to find some solutions to those problems. That are not only economically feasible but can be done rather quickly,” he said.

Riffle added this included simple things like fixing a broken door or window locks.

McIntyre was working on getting the funding and equipment necessary to have 3D imaging done for each school building.

“Part of the process we’re looking at is updated blueprints of the schools in Marion County. Some are outdated, and some have had additions,” Riffle explained.

He said the schools and sheriff’s department were working with Rank One to use facial recognition software.

Riffle added that taking all the extra steps and working together with multiple agencies was what was necessary to keep everyone safe.

