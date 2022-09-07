Medical Cannabis Advisory Board members propose 10% cap on THC products

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia medical cannabis advisory board is set to vote on a proposed 10% THC cap on medical cannabis products.

James Berry, an addiction psychiatrist in Morgantown who is proposing the 10% cap, said he sees many of the same problems with medical cannabis as he does with prescription pain pills.

“There is a good amount of science that demonstrates higher potency cannabis products can have a number of problems such as leading to addiction specifically, which is what I see all the time, and then also suicide, depression, and psychosis.”

However, not everyone is on board with the idea. Rusty Williams, a patient advocate on the advisory board, said adding a cap will cause patients to either spend more money or go back to the illegal market.

“It’s a civil rights issue. It’s a social justice issue, and we have to do everything we can to end this prohibition. Putting a 10% arbitrary cap on THC levels in medical cannabis products is going to do nothing but exacerbate all of those problems, because again it’s going to send patients back to the illegal market.”

Others say the cap could potentially cause people to go out of state for products and even lead to workers being laid off. Since there is no current limit on the amount of THC, many store shelves have products with percentages far above 10%.

Amanda Vezinat, a manager at Armory Pharmaceuticals in Upshur County, said 80% to 90% of their products would have to be destroyed.

“All these medical cannabis facilities are going to have to destroy the majority if not all of their current products, especially your concentrates they are just going to be completely useless. All these industries moved in here all these companies they will have just thrown away millions of dollars.”

The board is set to vote Thursday, September 8th. If they approve the cap, it would go to the Legislature for review.

Williams and Vezinet both stress the importance of people getting involved and reaching out to your local law makers about the issue.

