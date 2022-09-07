More Airbnbs could make their way into Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

Airbnbs are popping up all across the nation, and you might begin to find some in Clarksburg.

An event venue in Clarksburg, the Morris, is hosting “Success Summit” where residents can learn how to turn their properties into short-term rentals.

Executive director of Clarksburg visitors bureau, Tina Yoke, said this will help provide more places for visitors to stay.

“The supply simply doesn’t meet the demand for lodging here in our area,” Yoke said. “I’ve received a lot of calls from people who would like to come to the Robinson Grand, the Clarksburg Amphitheater, maybe ride some of our trails, and there isn’t any lodging available at this time.”

Yoke says there are only about 3-5 Airbnbs in all of Harrison County.

She thinks this will bring a lot of economic opportunities to the Clarksburg area.

“I think it’s a win/win for everyone. It’s a win for the county, it’s a win for our municipality, our local restaurants, our local theaters, and our local entertainment industries,” said Yoke. “People actually want to come to Clarksburg, and we need to be able to provide the lodging for them in order to do so.”

Airbnbs and short-term rentals are not always favored by community members.

Some people may prefer to have consistent neighbors, instead of frequent visitors.

Yoke thinks this will work as long as people follow the rules.

“As long as we have a balance, and I think as long as we communicate and everyone follows the guidelines, I think it can be a nice compromise for everyone.”

