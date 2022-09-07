Multiple lane closures planned on I-79 in Mon, Marion Counties

MARION AND MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Lane closures are planned at several locations on I-79 in Monongalia and Marion Counties starting Wednesday afternoon.

The closures will be between mile markers 135 and 155 northbound and southbound on I-79 as crews install new roadway signage, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Lane closures will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to end at 6 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all closure locations.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

