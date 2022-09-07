Nancy Ann Peteshel

Nancy Ann Peteshel
Nancy Ann Peteshel(Nancy Ann Peteshel)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nancy Ann Peteshel, 88, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Fairmont, WV on August 16, 1934, a daughter of the late Lorin Fox and Catherine Tiano Fox. Nancy was employed by Mon Power for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peteshel. Nancy’s close friends, Nancy Kinty and Rebecca Harsh, would like to give special thanks to her caretakers, Doreen Gump and Doris Gump and to WVU Medicine Hospice. Per Nancy’s request, the services will be held privately. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher

Latest News

Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on...
Timothy James Aspy
Lenora Mae Sinclair
Lenora Mae Sinclair
Pauline A. Woofter
Pauline A. Woofter
Paul Martin VanGilder II
Paul Martin VanGilder II