Nancy Ann Peteshel, 88, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born in Fairmont, WV on August 16, 1934, a daughter of the late Lorin Fox and Catherine Tiano Fox. Nancy was employed by Mon Power for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Peteshel. Nancy’s close friends, Nancy Kinty and Rebecca Harsh, would like to give special thanks to her caretakers, Doreen Gump and Doris Gump and to WVU Medicine Hospice. Per Nancy’s request, the services will be held privately. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

