On Thursday Sept. 1st at 8:01 p.m., Paul Martin VanGilder II (or as most of us knew him, Marty) age 42 of Fairmont, WV passed away unexpectedly after a complication from surgery.

Marty was born March 8, 1980, to Paul and Robin VanGilder. He was a 1998 graduate of East Fairmont High School. After graduation, he attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute where he received an associate degree in Computer Aided Drafting. He used his degree while employed at Azcar USA and then moved closer to home where he had a 17-year career at Swanson Industries.

On Aug. 20th, 2005, Marty married the love of his life, Erica VanGilder. Together they had 3 children, Claire Elizabeth, Cameron Martin, and Cori Grace VanGilder who were his absolute pride and joy. He was a very active dad and spent countless hours volunteering, coaching, and watching every activity that they were involved in.

Marty loved sports, especially football. He was an avid WVU and Steelers fan (even through the bad years). His love for football could be seen every Friday night at High School football fields across the state, as he dedicated his time over the past 17 seasons as a referee for the Mason-Dixon Football Officials Association. He loved horseshoes and spent most Wednesday evenings throwing and drinking a few beers with his friends in the Winfield Horseshoe League. Marty enjoyed fishing, even when he complained that we were too much work when we went with him. He never passed an arcade or an occasional casino that he didn’t love! He enjoyed traveling and never missed an opportunity to take a family vacation or a weekend trip. There will never be enough words in these few sentences that could capture how amazing of a man, husband, father, and friend he truly was.

In addition to his wife, children, and parents, he is survived by his brother, Randy VanGilder and wife Rebecca. Two sisters, Felicity VanGilder and Tabatha VanGilder. His mother and father-in-law, Charlotte and Donnie Cottrell, Father-in-law, Dana Harris IV. Two sisters-in-law, Danielle Boyce and husband Jamie, and Laura Harris and partner Zack Suter. One brother-in-law, DJ Harris. Nieces and nephews (that he enjoyed tormenting) Tucker VanGilder, Alex and Brendan Boyce, and Marshall and Gunner Suter. And two cousins that he was especially close to and loved like siblings, Michael VanGilder and wife Tammy, and Janie Ashby and husband Edward.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Virginia VanGilder, his maternal grandparents Basil and Sarah Foster, a niece Avana Gray Osborn, and several aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family or through a GoFundMe account that has been set up for them.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Stemple, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

