Pauline A. Woofter, 90, of Brushy Fork community, Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on November 29, 1931 in Calhoun County to the late Earl and Dula Burrows. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Malone and her husband Dean of Bridgeport, and Darlene Nutter of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Sharon Werdebaugh and her husband Scott of Bridgeport, and Josephus “Joe” Malone and his wife Hilary of Charleston; four great grandchildren, Mariah Boyce, Wesley Boyce, Domonick Werdebaugh and Oliver Malone along with several nieces and nephews complete her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Elbert A. Woofter; her siblings, Edward Burrows, Robert Burrows and Dorotha Burrows. She was also preceded in death by her son-in law, Troy Nutter, and one grandson, TJ Werdebaugh.

Pauline was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother (“Nan”) to everyone who knew her. She worked several years at babysitting and was often seen alongside her husband and daughter packaging meat at Young & Stout. For several years she catered with her good friend, Joy Anderson, and her husband and family often assisted. Elbert, Pauline and family enjoyed helping others to celebrate their special occasions.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She helped to cater Bible School. At home she was often singing and humming her favorite hymns.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, canning, working in her flower beds, feeding the birds, sewing and quilting. Most importantly she enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

For those who wish to make a charitable donation instead of flowers, donations can be made to either Trinity United Methodist Church or The Walk for Alzheimer’s/Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Pauline Woofter. For donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, checks can be mailed to 2665 Coplin Run Rd, Bridgeport, WV 26330. For the Alzheimer’s Association, donations are accepted online or by mail at Alzheimer’s Association, ATTN: North Central WTEA, P.O. Box 18485, South Charleston, WV 25303 (Please note in memory of Pauline Woofter in the memo section of your check), or you can leave an envelope at the funeral home that says “Alzheimer’s Association”.

Condolences to the Woofter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.

Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave, Bridgeport on Friday, September 9th from 2-8pm, where funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11am with Pastor Gary Reed presiding. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery.

