Philippi Police alert of missing person potentially in danger

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Police Department is alerting the public of a missing person potentially in danger.

22-year-old Noah Loring suffers from Bipolar II disorder and Manic disorder, according to the Philippi PD. They say he is currently in a manic state.

Loring is 5′9″ and is 155 pounds. His nose and ears are pierced.

He was last seen at Alderson Broaddus University at 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Loring’s direction of travel is unknown, but PPD says he is possibly attempting to walk to Pennsylvania. He is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Loring is asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.