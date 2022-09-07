Philippi Police alert of missing person potentially in danger

Noah Loring
Noah Loring(Facebook: Philippi Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Police Department is alerting the public of a missing person potentially in danger.

22-year-old Noah Loring suffers from Bipolar II disorder and Manic disorder, according to the Philippi PD. They say he is currently in a manic state.

Loring is 5′9″ and is 155 pounds. His nose and ears are pierced.

He was last seen at Alderson Broaddus University at 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Loring’s direction of travel is unknown, but PPD says he is possibly attempting to walk to Pennsylvania. He is in need of medical attention.

Anyone who sees Loring is asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Man sentenced for equipment theft from WVa coal mine
Lanes closed on Rt. 50 in Ritchie Co. for accident cleanup
PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
PBHS vs FSHS Girls Soccer
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Kaelen Armstrong