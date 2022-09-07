Timothy James Aspy, 76, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on May 30, 1946, a son of the late Kenneth Leonard and Evelyn Stanger Aspy. He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Lauren Bealko and her husband Kevin Bealko, Jr. of Bridgeport and Lisa Davisson and her husband Chuck of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Alex Davisson, Kennedy Bealko and Stella Bealko; his identical twin brother, Tom Aspy and his wife Cindy of Salem and brother Doug Aspy and his wife Jane of Indiana, several nieces and nephews; his Black Lab companion, Phoebe. And his extended families, Don and Diane Douglas and family, the Stuart family and the Critchfield family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Aspy. Mr. Aspy was a retired warehouse foreman for Dominion Hope Natural Gas Company. He had a love for Volvos and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Mr. Aspy had a green thumb and was a member of the Skyview Garden Club. He also enjoyed camping and fly fishing and was a member of Trout Unlimited. Above all else, Mr. Aspy loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Aspy will be cremated. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV 26301. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm with his great friend, Don Johnson presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

