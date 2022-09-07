Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort.

Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The Nutter Fort Fire Department said a woman was “partially in the water” when they arrived.

Crews on the scene performed a rope rescue and transported her to the hospital, the Nutter Fort FD said.

Officials believe the woman was suffering from a medical condition when she was rescued.

The woman’s condition is unknown.

