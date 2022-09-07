WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

Michigan Monkeypox
Michigan Monkeypox(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, officials said.

The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isolating and recovering, according to WVU officials. 

WVU Medicine Student Health will continue to monitor the case, close contacts of the student have been identified and are being notified by the Monongalia County Health Department and the WVU CARE Team is offering support.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is primarily spread through close, personal and/or intimate contact with an individual infected with the monkeypox virus. This includes direct skin-to-skin contact with monkeypox rash or bodily fluids from an infected person.

“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and, with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said. “You can prevent infection by avoiding direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids from a person diagnosed with monkeypox and wearing a mask if you are in prolonged close contact with someone who has symptoms or a confirmed infection, such as in a health care setting. Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and, if symptoms develop, isolate until evaluation by a health care professional can be obtained.”

WVU says it will continue to collaborate with the Monongalia County Health Department to increase awareness, provide educational resources and share information about vaccine availability.

Students with medical questions should reach out to WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say
Hiller and May have both been charged with the concealment of a deceased human body.
Two men arrested after woman’s body discovered inside freezer
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

More Airbnbs could make their way into Clarksburg
More Airbnbs could make their way into Clarksburg
Naloxone hydrochloride (NARCAN)
West Virginia sees a decline in overdose deaths
Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek
Heidi Falkner
Preston County woman accused of fleeing from officers for 20 miles