2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said.

City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans.

Both are being charged with malicious burning.

Marshals say Fisher and Binion used gasoline to set fire to a couch in the middle of Cornell Ave. shortly after the WVU-Pitt football game on Sept. 1.

The fire created “a dangerous situation,” the marshals said.

Fisher and Binion posted $500 bond.

