Alderson Broaddus University holds opening convocation ceremony

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The fall semester is underway at Alderson Broauddus.

The college celebrated the start of the new academic year with their opening convocation ceremony.

University President, Tim Berry ,said this is his favorite event of the year.

“It’s really one of the first times that everybody comes together,” Berry said. “But it sets the stage of community, it sets the stage of working together. I think we’re off to a wonderful start.”

The ceremony consists of celebrating the students and the staff on campus.

This year, the class of 2026 is made up of students from 20 countries, 33 states, and one territory.

To celebrate, students carried flags from the countries, states, and territory into the Wilcox Chapel.

“We put flags in all these stands to represent all the students from everywhere,” said Kaylie Laskody, Student Government President, said.

University staff said new students are excited to be on campus, and returning students are happy to continue their journeys.

“Right after the COVID, I think we are kind of like post-COVID now, so it seems like there’s a lot of positive vibes going on on campus,” said Dr. Yi Charlie Chen, a professor on campus. “This signals a new beginning, and students are happier and professors are happier.”

Freshman Da’shawn Miller said he enjoyed the opening convocation.

He also said he’s excited for his time on campus.

“I’m looking forward to a lot. I’m looking forward to the bonds, the friends, and basically getting along with my professors and making sure I pass all my classes,” Miller said.

