Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene

(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said Buckhannon-Upshur High School went on a precautionary lockdown Thursday morning.

The school is currently under a soft lockdown, according to Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Debra Harrison.

A student reported that another student brought a gun to school, Dr. Harrison said.

The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the school is on lockdown until further notice.

All individuals at the school are safe and the premise is secure, authorities said. Visitors are not allowed to access campus at this time.

Law enforcement is on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

