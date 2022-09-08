City of Fairmont looks to make improvements to the Beltline neighborhood

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont community was invited to Christ Church parish hall for an open house with some city officials.

The goal of the meeting was to get some input from residents about what changes could be made to improve the Beltline neighborhood.

Director of Planning and Development Shae Strait said they saw a need to make updates to the neighborhood as much of it was outdated.

The city applied for a grant through the EPA for technical assistance and was awarded the grant.

He said a lot would go into creating the five to 10-year plan for improvements.

“How do we make sure that we invest the money in such a way that’s going to make sure that improves and benefits nearly everyone, including the local business centers, and how we can invest for them as well,” Strait questioned.

He explained that not only do they want to modernize the infrastructure. They want to work with business owners to ensure that there were diverse offerings for residents of all ages in the area.

“Looking at are there services available to the community. Such as food access or entertainment or even social support such as life skill training,” Strait added.

Those who attended the meeting had a chance to look at layouts of Beltline and make suggestions of what they wanted to see.

Strait said they were taking all the information from the meeting to share with the city’s consultants to start drafting a plan to be brought to the city council for approval.

