Fall rafting season set on West Virginia’s Gauley River

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The fall rafting season on West Virginia’s Gauley River gets started this week.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin lowering Summersville Lake to its winter level through releases at the Summersville Dam starting Friday. The weekly releases will continue through Oct. 16.

The releases form about 100 rapids on the Gauley, which drops more than 650 feet (198 meters) along its 24-mile (39-kilometer) route in southern West Virginia.

The six-week Gauley rafting season attracts about 40,000 visitors to the New River Gorge National Park each fall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coopers Rock State Forest
MCSO: Human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Noah Loring
UPDATE: Man reported missing by Philippi Police found
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Police in Arizona say two teen girls were plotting a school shooting.
2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Latest News

Current Buckhannon-Upshur High School could become new middle school.
Buckhannon-Upshur High School on lockdown with law enforcement on scene
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
City listens to thoughts on Beltline neighborhood.
City of Fairmont looks to make improvements to the Beltline neighborhood
In light of recent news, local law enforcement share tips on how to stay safe.
Local law enforcement share tips on how to stay safe while running outside